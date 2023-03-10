Candidates for China's new state leadership elections finalized for voting

Xinhua) 08:24, March 10, 2023

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the third meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Candidates for the upcoming elections of state leaders including Chinese president were finalized on Thursday after the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held its third and fourth meetings.

Both presidium meetings were presided over by Executive Chairman of the Presidium Zhao Leji.

At its third meeting on Thursday morning, the presidium decided that a list of candidates for president and vice president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairperson of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, as well as chairperson, vice chairpersons and secretary-general of the 14th NPC Standing Committee, would be sent to all NPC delegations for discussion and consultation.

Entrusted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chen Xi, head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, made explanations to the presidium about the candidates of members of state organs, including state leaders.

The presidium decided to submit a draft resolution on the revision to the Legislation Law to a plenary session for a vote and send a draft resolution on the plan on reforming the State Council institutions to all NPC delegations for deliberation.

The presidium held its fourth meeting Thursday afternoon and decided by voting the final list of candidates for president and vice president of the PRC, chairperson of the Central Military Commission of PRC, as well as chairperson, vice chairpersons, and secretary-general of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

NPC deputies will elect these leaders at a plenary meeting of the NPC session, according to the presidium.

The presidium decided to put to a vote the draft method on election and appointment and the candidate list of scrutineers at the plenary meeting. It also adopted an arrangement for holding ceremonies for newly-elected and appointed officials to make public pledges of allegiance to the Constitution and a report on the handling of the lawmakers' motions.

It also decided to submit a draft resolution on the plan on reforming the State Council institutions to the plenary meeting for a vote.

Executive chairpersons held their third meeting before the third presidium meeting and the fourth meeting before the fourth presidium meeting.

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the third meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the fourth meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the third meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the fourth meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the fourth meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)