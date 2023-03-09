President of the Communist Party of Spain: Understand China's "two sessions" through whole-process people's democracy

"China has always been developing a democracy which is widely participated by the people, involving its people in national governance and guaranteeing the consistency of governments at various levels and policies they make," José Luis Centella, President of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE), said in an interview with People's Daily Online.

Centella said that to understand China's "two sessions," the annual sessions of China's top legislature and political advisory body, one must understand the whole-process people's democracy and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

This photo taken on March 5, 2023 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, opened its first session Sunday morning here in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

The "two sessions" plays an important role in strengthening solidarity and political stability of China, Centella pointed out.

"It has become a political consensus and general will of the public in China that the people are the masters of the country. The democratic system of China is constantly developing and improving, contributing to the overall development of the country and the creation of a better life for the people," he said.

"As a member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, I visited China in 2015 and communicated with deputies to China's National People's Congress (NPC). I found that the Chinese NPC deputies knew people's problems and needs very well and I was impressed by this," Centella recalled.

Centella pays close attention to China's "two sessions." "I'm always interested in the motions and proposals put forward by Chinese lawmakers and political advisors. I know that they always put people first and take constant efforts to achieve a balanced development among regions in China," Centella noted.

"I'm also very interested in the government work report unveiled during the 'two sessions' and the foreign relations and foreign policy of China this year," Centella said.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up. Centella said that China has rapidly developed over the past 45 years.

"The reform and opening up has not only profoundly changed China, turning it into a modern country with vigorous production activities, strong manufacturing capabilities and robust scientific and technological innovation, but also has had a far-reaching influence on the world," Centella said.

Centella speaks highly of China's efforts and achievements in poverty alleviation and rural revitalization. He has visited China many times since 2000 and witnessed efforts China has taken to eradicate absolute poverty and coordinate urban and rural development.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China's trade in goods with Belt and Road countries grew from $1.04 trillion in 2013 to $2.07 trillion in 2022, with an average annual growth of 8 percent.

The BRI has helped many countries and regions develop mutually beneficial trade relations with each other, built an important channel of connectivity for developing countries and brought new hopes for them. China has provided anti-pandemic materials to 153 countries and 15 international organizations, demonstrating its role as a responsible major country, Centella said.

"China has always been practicing true multilateralism and working with emerging countries to build a multi-polar world with strong economic growth, sci-tech progress and happiness for all people," said Centella.

