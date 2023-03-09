Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 9

March 09, 2023

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Thursday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

-- NPC delegations will hold meetings to deliberate the draft decision on the plan on the reform of State Council institutions. They will hold discussions and consultations on candidates for the president and vice president of the People's Republic of China (PRC), chairperson of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, as well as chairperson, vice chairpersons, and secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee.

-- The CPPCC session will hold group meetings to deliberate draft resolutions and reports, draft election methods and draft candidate lists. They will recommend and elect scrutineers and prepare for the elections. -- The executive chairpersons of the presidium will hold their second meeting.

-- The CPPCC session will hold a video conference, during which some political advisors will deliver speeches.

-- The presidium of the CPPCC session will hold its third meeting.

