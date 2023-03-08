Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 8

Xinhua) 08:23, March 08, 2023

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Wednesday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee, a draft decision on amending the Legislation Law, a plan on the reform of State Council institutions, and a draft method for election and decision on appointment for the NPC session. They will recommend and elect scrutineers.

-- CPPCC National Committee members will hold group meetings to deliberate the draft amendment to the CPPCC charter, discuss the plan on the reform of State Council institutions and the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate. The executive chairpersons of the presidium will hold their first meeting. The presidium will hold its second meeting.

