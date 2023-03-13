Early restoration of normal exchanges across Strait requires joint efforts: premier

Xinhua) 11:46, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The early restoration of normal exchanges and regular cooperation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is a shared aspiration and requires joint efforts of both sides, said Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday.

Li made the remarks at a press conference held after the conclusion of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

The Chinese mainland will continue to promote economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Strait on the basis of the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, Li noted.

He also expressed hopes that more Taiwan compatriots and businesses will come to the mainland. "We hope they are not just willing to come to the mainland, but also able to integrate into the local communities and achieve better development."

