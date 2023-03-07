Home>>
There is no 'defense minister' in China's Taiwan: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 15:50, March 07, 2023
China on Monday reiterated that Taiwan is part of China and will firmly defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing refuting the so-called Taiwan 'Defense Minister''s declaration that the island must be on alert for the "sudden entry" by the Chinese military into areas near Taiwan.
"There is no 'defense minister' as Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," Mao said. "Both sides of Taiwan Strait are Chinese territory and China will take firm actions to defense its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
(Produced by Yu Dian and Liu Ruomeng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan question first red line in China-U.S. relations: Chinese FM
- China to continue showing utmost sincerity, making utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification: FM
- No country should interfere in Taiwan affairs: FM
- Lin Jiaxuan: Hope I can help people on both sides of the Strait better understand the traditional Chinese culture
- Washington unqualified to define "status quo across Taiwan Strait"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.