There is no 'defense minister' in China's Taiwan: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 15:50, March 07, 2023

China on Monday reiterated that Taiwan is part of China and will firmly defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing refuting the so-called Taiwan 'Defense Minister''s declaration that the island must be on alert for the "sudden entry" by the Chinese military into areas near Taiwan.

"There is no 'defense minister' as Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," Mao said. "Both sides of Taiwan Strait are Chinese territory and China will take firm actions to defense its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

