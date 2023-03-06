Lin Jiaxuan: Hope I can help people on both sides of the Strait better understand the traditional Chinese culture

(People's Daily App) 14:54, March 06, 2023

Born in Taipei, Lin Jiaxuan came to Beijing for further study on folk dances. Her passion for traditional dances sparked her interest in the splendid Chinese culture.

Lin set up her business in the mainland under policy support aimed at boosting the cultural confidence of the Chinese nation and encouraging young entrepreneurs from Taiwan. Today, promoting the Hanfu culture among people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait has become her ongoing career.

Lin believes that the traditional Chinese culture will continue to prosper, and there's no way for it to fail. She hopes to go further in helping people on both sides of the Strait understand their own traditional culture and enhance the recognition of the Chinese nation.

