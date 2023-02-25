1992 Consensus, policy of "one country, two systems" two concepts: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:54, February 25, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 1992 Consensus and the policy of "one country, two systems" are two concepts, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Friday.

The policy of "one country, two systems" is an institutional arrangement following national reunification, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in response to a question from the media concerning the two concepts.

"In designing the specifics for implementing the policy in Taiwan, we will give full consideration to the realities in Taiwan and the views and proposals from all walks of life on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and fully accommodate the interests and sentiments of our compatriots in Taiwan," Zhu said.

The 1992 Consensus, embodying the one-China principle, clearly defines the nature of cross-Strait relations and serves as the common political foundation for promoting the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait, she added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)