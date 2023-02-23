Cross-Strait talks to resume once Taiwan side confirms 1992 Consensus

Xinhua) 10:03, February 23, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The cross-Strait consultation and contact mechanism between the mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) and Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) will be resumed once the SEF, upon due authorization, confirms adherence to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference that this stance of the mainland has been clear-cut and coherent.

Zhu made the remarks in response to recent comments from the new SEF head expressing hope for the resumption of exchanges between the SEF and the ARATS.

Noting that the reason for the six-year suspension of the cross-Strait communication mechanism is evident, the spokesperson said the establishment of the mechanism did not come easily and needs to be valued.

"We are willing to carry out communication and dialogues with all circles in Taiwan on the basis of the one-China principle and 1992 Consensus, so as to jointly promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations," Zhu said, stressing that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities abandoning their "Taiwan independence" separatism is a prerequisite for cross-Strait consultation resumption.

The spokesperson also expressed willingness to enhance high-level exchanges with the Chinese Kuomintang party, based on the existing common political foundation, to strengthen political mutual trust.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)