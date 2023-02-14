Mainland willing to facilitate re-entry of agricultural, aquatic products from Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:37, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland is willing to work with relevant departments in Taiwan and facilitate the resumption of the entry of certain agricultural and aquatic products from the island, a mainland spokesperson said on Monday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, noted that the mainland has suspended the entry of certain agricultural and aquatic products from Taiwan since March 2021, after harmful organisms and prohibited chemicals were detected, to protect agricultural production, ecological security and consumers' health.

Through various channels, Taiwan's farmers and fishers have expressed their willingness to improve the quality and ensure the safety of their products, as well as their hope that the mainland can resume the entry of these products as soon as possible, Zhu said.

The mainland has always attached great importance to the well-being of farmers and fishers in Taiwan. Over the years, the mainland has upheld the conviction that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are of the same family. It has taken measures to facilitate the sales of Taiwan's agricultural and aquatic products on the mainland, bringing solid benefits to Taiwan farmers and fishers, Zhu said.

