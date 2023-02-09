1992 Consensus common political foundation for cross-Strait dialogue, consultation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:37, February 09, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that as long as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan adhere to the 1992 Consensus, the dialogue and consultation between the island and the mainland can resume.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comment at a press conference in response to a media inquiry over recent remarks of Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen.

Noting that the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, serves as the common political foundation for cross-Strait dialogue and consultation, Zhu said as long as the DPP adheres to the consensus and ceases provocative actions seeking "Taiwan independence" and collusion with external forces against the mainland, the dialogue and consultation between the island and the mainland can resume.

Responding to another query on the remarks of DPP chair Lai Ching-te, Zhu said both the mainland and Taiwan belong to one and the same China, which is evidenced by clear historical and legal facts.

Separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence" run counter to the trend of history and the will of the Chinese people, and they severely harm the interests of compatriots across the Strait, Zhu said, adding that such activities are doomed to fail.

