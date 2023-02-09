Mainland calls on Taiwan to stop making excuses, obstructing direct cross-Strait flights

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland has called on the Taiwan side to stop using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to obstruct the resumption of direct flights across the Taiwan Strait, according to a mainland spokesperson on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference that the mainland is now fully prepared for the resumption of direct cross-Strait flights, and there is no barrier to the resumption on the mainland side.

She called on the Taiwan side to act according to the people's will, and to stop using the pandemic as an excuse to hamper the process.

Zhu said compatriots and aviation industries on both sides of the Strait are keenly looking forward to the resumption, and the mainland side has communicated the issue to relevant authorities in Taiwan, suggesting that priority should be given to direct flights to the 16 mainland destinations that are most frequently requested by Taiwan compatriots.

As the mainland has entered a new phase of its COVID-19 response, the early resumption of cross-Strait personnel exchanges and cooperation in various fields is a common wish of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, Zhu said. She also said that Taiwan compatriots are welcome to take part in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and to visit the mainland in person.

