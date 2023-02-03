China urges certain Czech politician to cancel wrong decision

Xinhua) 10:11, February 03, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged certain Czech politician to cancel the wrong decision and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the planned visit to Taiwan by the speaker of the Czech parliament in March.

Noting that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair and concerns China's core interest, Mao said China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between its Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic ties with China. "We oppose any political manipulation using the Taiwan question."

"We urge certain Czech politician to take China's position seriously, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, cancel the wrong decision, and stop sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Mao said.

