China hails PNG for closing trade office in Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:46, January 13, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates Papua New Guinea (PNG) for closing its trade office in Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday.

Wang made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query.

"China highly recognizes and applauds it," Wang said, adding that it proves again that following the one-China principle is an internationally popular trend.

