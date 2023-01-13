Home>>
China hails PNG for closing trade office in Taiwan
(Xinhua) 08:46, January 13, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates Papua New Guinea (PNG) for closing its trade office in Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday.
Wang made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query.
"China highly recognizes and applauds it," Wang said, adding that it proves again that following the one-China principle is an internationally popular trend.
