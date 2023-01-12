Progress made in cross-Strait exchanges in 2022: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:19, January 12, 2023

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures at a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The year of 2022 saw new progress in advancing exchanges between people of the Chinese mainland and Taiwan despite difficulties caused by COVID-19 and obstructions made by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Momentum has been maintained in developing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, particularly between young people, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

More than 1,000 exchange activities were held by various sectors across the Taiwan Strait throughout the past year, including culture, education, science and technology, health, and sports, Ma said.

Support has been offered to young people from Taiwan to pursue education, take up internships, find jobs or start businesses on the mainland.

"A growing number of Taiwan compatriots have found their careers on the mainland and contributed to Chinese modernization," Ma said.

Efforts will be intensified to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in different fields and deepen integrated development of the Chinese mainland and Taiwan in 2023, Ma said. He urged the DPP authorities to remove the barriers to cross-Strait travel and exchanges.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)