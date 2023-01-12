Mainland facilitates expansion of cross-Strait flights: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:54, January 12, 2023

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures at a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the mainland is actively facilitating efforts to increase flight routes and capacity across the Taiwan Strait as the Spring Festival approaches.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a regular press conference.

As relevant airlines are boosting their flight capacity, cross-Strait flights will increase notably. For instance, the Shanghai Pudong International Airport will provide a daily average of eight round-trip flights in and out of Taiwan from Jan. 8 to 31, Ma said.

Noting that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have unilaterally closed most of its flight destinations for the mainland, Ma expressed the hope that flight destination numbers would increase to ensure more Taiwan compatriots' family reunions during the holiday.

"We urge the DPP authorities to align themselves with the people's will, remove unreasonable barriers they set over the past three years, and facilitate the full restoration of direct mail, transport and trade links across the Strait," said Ma.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)