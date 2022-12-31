China opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 17:50, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday voiced firm opposition to planned U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry concerning the recent U.S. decision on arms sales to Taiwan.

The planned U.S. arms sales seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, Zhu said.

In doing so, the United States connives with and supports the "Taiwan independence" forces and undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said.

"We urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, fulfill its commitment to not support 'Taiwan independence,' and cease arms sales to Taiwan and military contact with Taiwan," Zhu said. She added the United States should deal with the Taiwan question prudently.

Zhu also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities that any attempt to resist reunification with military buildup or collusion with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail.

