5.9-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 13:22, December 15, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off Taiwan's Hualien County at 12:03 p.m. Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.73 degrees north latitude and 121.79 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said.

