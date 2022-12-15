11th national congress of Taiwan compatriots concludes in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:10, December 15, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 11th national congress of Taiwan compatriots concluded in Beijing on Wednesday, concluding all items on its agenda.

The two-day congress deliberated and approved the work report of the 10th council of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots (ACFTC), and adopted an amendment to the ACFTC Constitution after deliberation.

The 11th council of the ACFTC, with 113 members, was elected during the congress. At the first plenary session of the new council held later during the congress, the 11th standing council of the ACFTC, with 42 members, was elected, and Zheng Jianmin was elected president of the ACFTC.

Speaking at the closing of the congress, Zheng said the 11th national congress of Taiwan compatriots is of great significance for the ACFTC to break new ground in its work in the new era.

Major political tasks for the leadership of the new ACFTC council were highlighted at the congress -- fully implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and striving in unity to achieve the objectives and tasks set by the 20th CPC National Congress.

