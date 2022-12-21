Mainland, Taiwan entrepreneurs hold annual summit

XIAMEN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 annual summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait was held on Tuesday in Xiamen, a coastal city in east China's Fujian Province.

Themed "Building a new mode of industrial cooperation, creating a new green digital economy," the conference attracted more than 300 businesspeople from both sides of the strait to attend in person, and over 1,500 to attend online.

The participants focused on promoting the high-end, intelligent and green development of the manufacturing industry, and discussed new strategies and paths to expand and deepen cross-Strait industrial cooperation.

Addressing the event, Guo Jinlong, president of the summit's mainland-based council, said that despite complicated situations and multiple headwinds, the mainland economy has demonstrated resilience, great potential and vigor this year. Cross-Strait economic and trade cooperation is vibrant and full of opportunities, which conforms to the interests and well-being of compatriots across the strait.

Guo said he hopes that entrepreneurs across the strait will seize the opportunities, tap into the domestic demand market and strengthen cooperation.

Liu Chao-shiuan, president of the summit's Taiwan-based council, said many new industrial development directions on the mainland, including the digital economy, the green economy and new infrastructure construction, are the strengths of Taiwanese enterprises, and the two sides have broad space for cooperation.

The summit for entrepreneurs from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, established in 2013, is one of the most important platforms for cross-Strait people-to-people exchanges and cooperation. It has actively promoted cross-Strait economic and trade exchanges, as well as industrial integration and development.

