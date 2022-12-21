Senior CPC official calls for promoting national reunification, rejuvenation

XIAMEN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has pledged to unite Taiwan compatriots to jointly promote national reunification and rejuvenation.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in a letter to congratulate the convening of the 2022 annual conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and its general secretary Xi Jinping.

The conference, held Tuesday in the port city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province, attracted more than 300 attendees across the Strait.

Wang highlighted the contributions of the summit to promoting cross-Strait economic cooperation, deepening cross-Strait integrated development, and safeguarding peace and stability across the Strait.

"We will fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era. We will remain committed to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and firmly oppose foreign interference and secessionist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence,'" Wang said.

He said that continuous efforts will be made to promote cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, deepen integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, and improve related institutions and policies to improve the well-being of Taiwan compatriots.

"Realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation is the common cause of compatriots on both sides of the Strait," Wang said. He called on entrepreneurs across the Strait to be a dynamic force for fostering a new pattern of development, promoting high-quality development, and following a Chinese path to modernization on the new journey of the new era.

Wang expressed his hope for the summit councils on both sides to unite the business communities across the Strait, make continuous efforts to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations, and advance national reunification.

