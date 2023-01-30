Mainland pledges to continue facilitating import of Taiwan food

Xinhua) 08:28, January 30, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland remains committed to the promotion of economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and will continue to facilitate the import of Taiwan food products, a mainland spokesperson said Sunday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry.

The mainland stands ready to continue to help solve problems involving incomplete details and irregularities in the registration information of some Taiwan food enterprises, Ma said.

Since last year, some Taiwan food companies saw their exports to the mainland affected by a failure to improve the registration information as required by relevant regulations, he noted.

The spokesperson said the mainland attaches great importance to these problems and is actively working to help solve them.

Following a review by competent authorities, a total of 63 enterprises that met the requirements, including Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc., have been approved for registration or to update their registration information, he said.

In cases where a company failed to meet the requirements and could not be registered for the time being, the reasons have been specified, according to the spokesperson.

