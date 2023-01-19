Taiwan Province deputies to 14th NPC elected

Xinhua) 13:43, January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Thirteen Taiwan Province deputies, eight men and five women, were elected to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, on Wednesday via secret ballot.

All 13 deputies elected are mainland residents of Taiwan origin. Among them are Party and government officials, experts and academics who have made outstanding contributions, and entrepreneurs.

They were elected from 16 candidates at a conference for consultative election, which opened on Monday. Their qualifications will be reviewed and confirmed by the NPC Standing Committee.

