Young people from Taiwan enjoy exchange on mainland

09:17, January 16, 2023 By ZHANG YI ( China Daily

Guests attend the opening ceremony of a winter camp for young people from Taiwan on Friday, Jan 13, 2023 at the Taiwan Assembly Hall in Beijing. During the event, young people painted Peking Opera masks and experienced folk culture. FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY

Young people from Taiwan who are attending a winter camp that opened on Friday featuring Spring Festival activities and tours across the mainland expressed expectations for more cross-Straits exchanges.

The event, which lasts until the end of February, includes local customs experiences, exchange activities and tours in mainland provinces. Participants are encouraged to make videos recording their experiences during the camp.

Visits will take place in northern cities to experience the snow scenery and in the south to experience local customs. They will also learn about the mainland's progress in economic and social development.

About 500 young people from Taiwan will participate in the winter camp, which is organized by the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots.

At the opening ceremony in Beijing on Friday, Ji Bin, vice-chairman of the federation, said that the federation will continue to create opportunities for young people from Taiwan, and act as a close friend and a guide.

He hoped that young people from Taiwan will join hands with their peers from the mainland and be brave to join the journey of the mainland's progress in modernization.

Wu Yi-han, director of Cross-Straits Youth Exchange Association from Taiwan, said that over the past three years, youth exchanges across the Straits have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

With the adjustment of the mainland's entry policy, it is expected that cross-Straits exchanges among young people will steadily increase this year, she said, adding that more Taiwan young people can visit the mainland through the camp.

Wang Zheng, chairman of the China Youth Development Union in Taiwan, said "Taiwan independence" separatist forces are pushing de-sinicization education on the island and vilifying the image of the mainland.

Students in Taiwan should view cross-Straits relations and Taiwan's history in a correct way, and have a comprehensive understanding of the mainland from multiple perspectives.

He said it's hoped in the new year more young people from Taiwan can visit the mainland to know the real situation and gain friendship.

Chen Wen-cheng, a Taiwan teacher working at the department of physical education at Peking University, said peace, development and cooperation are the will of people in Taiwan and in the future he will organize more cross-Straits sports events.

"As the Spring Festival is around the corner, it's very exciting that everyone gathers together through the winter camp," said Liu Chi-hyi, a young man from Taiwan working in Beijing.

On Friday afternoon, participants of the winter camp experienced folk customs in Beijing such as writing New Year couplets, making dumplings and paper-cutting, and welcomed the Spring Festival together.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)