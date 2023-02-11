Seminar held to discuss cross-Strait relations in post-COVID era

Xinhua) 11:58, February 11, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- A seminar was held Friday in Beijing to discuss relations, exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan in the post-COVID era.

Jointly held by the mainland-based Cross-Straits Relations Research Center and Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party's think tank "National Policy Foundation," the seminar was attended by scholars, experts and other guests from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"We will thoroughly implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC)," said Chen Yuanfeng, deputy head of the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee.

The mainland will uphold the 1992 Consensus, resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence," promote exchanges and cooperation in all fields across the Strait, deepen cross-Strait integrated development, improve systems and policies that contribute to the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, and care for and bring benefits to compatriots on both sides of the Strait, he added.

Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of the Chinese KMT party, expressed the willingness to strengthen exchanges with the CPC, promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in various fields, enhance the rights, interests and well-being of people on both sides of the Strait, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Strait, on the basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence."

Experts and scholars from both sides of the Strait also held discussions on such topics as "opportunities and challenges in current cross-Strait relations" and "promoting cross-Strait economic exchanges and cooperation."

