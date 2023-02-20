Firm opposition to "Taiwan independence" required for peace: senior diplomat

Xinhua) 10:17, February 20, 2023

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Peace across the Taiwan Strait should be maintained through firm opposition to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and unswerving adherence to the one-China principle, which is also the consensus of the international community, a senior Chinese diplomat said here on Saturday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when answering questions about Taiwan after delivering a keynote speech at the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that Taiwan has been a part of China since ancient times, has never been a state, and will never become a state, which is the true status quo of the Taiwan question.

"It is not us but the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces who want to change this status quo," Wang said.

Acts of "Taiwan independence" are incompatible with peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait "as fire and water", he said.

As all sides stressed the need to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue, this principle should also be adhered to on the Taiwan question, he said.

Wang pointed out that China's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be firmly upheld, and double standards on major issues should not be engaged in.

This year's MSC opened on Friday and runs through Sunday, with the participation of some 150 senior officials, including over 40 heads of state and government, and leaders of international organizations to discuss pressing global security challenges and concerns.

