Peace, development common will across Taiwan Strait: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:00, March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Peace, development, exchanges and cooperation are the common aspirations of people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, a spokesperson said Friday.

Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks at a press conference one day ahead of the top political advisory body's annual session.

Guo said that the CPPCC National Committee will, under the backdrop that the mainland has entered a new phase of COVID response, continue advancing exchanges with personnel from various sectors of Taiwan to jointly promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the integrated development of both sides of the Strait.

He stressed adhering to the policies of peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems," upholding the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and resolutely opposing "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference.

