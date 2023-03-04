China's defense ministry voices firm opposition to U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region

Xinhua) 13:07, March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday voiced firm opposition to the United States' arms sales to China's Taiwan region.

Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's defense ministry, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry on the U.S. State Department's approval on Wednesday of a new round of arms sales to Taiwan.

Noting that the U.S. move has flagrantly interfered with China's domestic affairs, Tan said China is strongly dissatisfied and has lodged stern representations with the U.S. side.

The move has seriously breached the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, severely undermined China's sovereignty and security interests, and posed a severe threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Tan said.

"We urge the United States to cease arms sales to and military contacts with Taiwan, and stop meddling in the Taiwan question and raising tensions across the Strait," said Tan.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is always well prepared to take countermeasures against all sorts of provocations seeking 'Taiwan independence' and external interference, and to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Tan said.

