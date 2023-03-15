Chinese mainland resumes entry of chilled largehead hairtail, frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland resumes the entry of chilled largehead hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from the Taiwan region starting from Wednesday, said a mainland spokesperson.
The General Administration of Customs (GAC) has made the decision in order to promote the sound development of cross-Strait trade, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.
The mainland has earlier removed nucleic acid testing and COVID-19 monitoring requirements for imported cold-chain foods following the optimization and adjustment of its COVID-19 prevention and control measures, Ma said.
In August 2022, the GAC announced a suspension of the entry of chilled largehead hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from the Taiwan region, after such products from Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19 in June.
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan organization stresses closer mainland ties
- Early restoration of normal exchanges across Strait requires joint efforts: premier
- Senior leader joins deliberation with Taiwan delegation
- There is no 'defense minister' in China's Taiwan: foreign ministry
- Taiwan question first red line in China-U.S. relations: Chinese FM
- China to continue showing utmost sincerity, making utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification: FM
- No country should interfere in Taiwan affairs: FM
- Lin Jiaxuan: Hope I can help people on both sides of the Strait better understand the traditional Chinese culture
- Washington unqualified to define "status quo across Taiwan Strait"
- China's defense ministry voices firm opposition to U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.