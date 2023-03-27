Taiwan trade delegation says trip to mainland fruitful

Xinhua) 10:39, March 27, 2023

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- An economic and trade delegation of the General Chamber of Commerce of Taiwan wrapped up its visit to the Chinese mainland and left Beijing for Taiwan on Saturday, said the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The delegation arrived in Beijing on Tuesday and visited relevant departments.

The departments had actively responded to the proposals of the delegation members, and the trip was fruitful, Hsu Shu Po, head of the General Chamber of Commerce of Taiwan, said before departure.

Hsu expressed his hope that more positive interactions would promote the early restoration of regular exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

The delegation had in-depth communication with the relevant departments, including the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Administration of Customs, the Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and the Beijing municipal government.

They discussed issues concerning the resumption of the entry of certain agricultural and aquatic products from Taiwan, registration of Taiwan food enterprises on the mainland, and measures to facilitate financing for Taiwan-funded enterprises on the mainland.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Taiwan compatriots are welcome to visit the mainland for exchanges and cooperation.

Song said the mainland would continue to improve institutions and policies to enhance the well-being of Taiwan compatriots.

He called on the business community on the island to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and resolutely oppose external interference and separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence."

He expressed the hope that the business community will inspire more Taiwan compatriots to participate in the country's modernization drive and make new contributions to advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the peaceful reunification of the motherland.

Hsu said the General Chamber of Commerce of Taiwan would continue to endorse the 1992 Consensus and encourage its members to actively engage in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in various fields to contribute to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

