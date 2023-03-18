Scholars call for exchanges across Straits

China Daily) 13:20, March 18, 2023

In-depth dialogue between mainland, Taiwan urged to cement culture bond

Experts from both sides of the Taiwan Straits called for enhancing face-to-face exchanges and promoting in-depth interaction between academia on both sides.

They made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the "Cross-Straits Scholars Face-to-face" series of academic activities in Xiamen, Fujian province, on Friday.

Co-held by Xiamen University and the Academy of Chinese Culture, these activities aim to enhance in-depth dialogue between scholars from the mainland and Taiwan.

Fang Ying, the assistant to the president of Xiamen University, said that the series of activities will promote and resume normal academic exchanges between the two sides of the Straits, deepen the in-depth interaction between the academic circles, advance the two sides to jointly carry forward Chinese culture, and promote mutual understanding.

Fang said that Chinese culture is the common root and also an important bond to maintain national feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Straits, which requires both sides to uphold and carry forward the traditions.

Liu Yingfeng, head of the department of scientific research management at the Academy of Chinese Culture, said that once the door of cross-Straits exchanges is opened, it will never be closed. With the easing of the pandemic, people on both sides are more eager to look forward to exchanges and cooperation, and economic exchanges across the Taiwan Straits are bound to blossom.

Chen Yiyuan, a professor at the Department of Chinese Literature at National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan, said that holding these activities will promote the common cultural identity of the two sides and strengthen mutual understanding.

Scholars from the two sides of the Straits have had many opportunities for academic exchanges, but face-to-face communications were hampered by the pandemic during the past three years, he said.

"It is time for us to resume face-to-face talks and share our ideas. I hope more relevant activities will be held in different cities such as Beijing and Taipei," he said.

"Academic studies, such as the historical population studies in Fujian and Taiwan, allow us to understand the common past together, so that we can cherish the present and develop together toward a more harmonious and beautiful future, and I think that is what scholars from both sides should do," he said.

While people on both sides of the Straits are calling for peaceful exchanges, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party and relevant departments are pushing forward the amendment process of a "defense mobilization act", which will turn the island into a battlefield, said protesters from the island.

About 300 people from dozens of parties and groups protested at the "Executive Yuan" Thursday morning in Taipei, demanding the authorities in Taiwan put a stop to the amendment.

Protesters said that under the amended law, Taiwan will enter a wartime curfew in normal times and people's freedom of the press, speech, thought, movement and capital flows will be restricted.

