Mainland spokesperson extends welcome to Ma Ying-jeou

March 20, 2023

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Monday extended a welcome to former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou, who will visit the mainland on March 27.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the mainland is willing to do its part to facilitate Ma Ying-jeou's visit, and wished him a good journey.

Ma Ying-jeou will visit the mainland to pay respects to his ancestors ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-sweeping Day. In the meantime, he will lead a group of Taiwan students who will come to the mainland for communication and exchanges.

Paying respects to ancestors around the Qingming Festival is a tradition shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, said Ma Xiaoguang. He added that by enhancing communication, young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait can create new impetus for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

