Honduras severs "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan

Xinhua) 18:09, March 26, 2023

TEGUCIGALPA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Honduras is severing the so-called "diplomatic relations" with the Taiwan authorities, the Honduran foreign ministry announced on Saturday.

According to a press release, Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina has communicated to the Taiwan authorities the decision to sever "diplomatic relations" in line with the instructions of the Honduran president.

"The government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the existence of only one China in the world, and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," the minister said.

"As of today, the government of Honduras has communicated to Taiwan the severing of 'diplomatic relations,' pledging not to have any official relationship or contact with Taiwan," he added.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liang Jun)