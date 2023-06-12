China, Honduras high-level business meeting held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:30, June 12, 2023

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The China-Honduras high-level business meeting concluded in Beijing on Sunday.

It is the first of its kind since the two countries established diplomatic relations on March 26, attracting around 200 political and business delegates from both sides.

China and Honduras have different resource endowments and economic complementarity, said Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

There are massive potential and broad development prospects for bilateral economic and trade cooperation, added Zhang.

He called on joint efforts from enterprises of the two countries to introduce more high-quality Honduran products to the Chinese market, continuously expand the scale of bilateral trade, increase local employment, and enhance people's welfare.

The holding of the high-level meeting will inject impetus for deepening bilateral relations and trade and economic cooperation, said the visiting Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina.

Reina said he believed the evolving bilateral relations would bring vast opportunities for entrepreneurs from both sides and promote the yielding of more concrete results.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)