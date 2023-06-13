Honduras President Xiomara Castro makes a heart gesture to greet welcoming children

(People's Daily App) 14:12, June 13, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing.

President Xiomara Castro made a heart gesture with her hands to greet the welcoming children along the red carpet.

