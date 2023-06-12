Home>>
Honduran president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:11, June 12, 2023
President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Photos
