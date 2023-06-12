Honduran president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:11, June 12, 2023

President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)