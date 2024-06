2024 China (Fuzhou) Int'l Seafood &Fisheries Expo kicks off in Fujian

Xinhua) 10:31, June 01, 2024

People learn about salmon from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at the 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 31, 2024. The 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo kicked off at Fuzhou Strait International Conference &Exhibition Center in Fuzhou Friday, attracting nearly 500 companies from more than 30 countries and regions. The expo involves aquaculture, ocean fishing, aquatic processing and other fishery industry sectors. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People visit the booth of Honduras, guest of honor of the 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo, in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 31, 2024.

People visit the 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 31, 2024.

People visit the 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 31, 2024.

People visit the 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 31, 2024.

People visit the 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 31, 2024.

An exhibitor displays the skin of a big jellyfish at the 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 31, 2024.

People visit the 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 31, 2024.

People visit the 2024 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 31, 2024.

