On-site experience area of 7th Digital China Summit opens in Fujian

Xinhua) 08:28, May 24, 2024

A visitor (R) tries remote parallel driving system at the on-site experience area for the 7th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2024. The 7th Digital China Summit will take place in Fuzhou from May 24 to 25. The preview of its on-site experience area, covering an area of 56,000 square meters and consisting of five major parts, was opened at Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A visitor (R) tries digital VR devices at the on-site experience area for the 7th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2024. The 7th Digital China Summit will take place in Fuzhou from May 24 to 25. The preview of its on-site experience area, covering an area of 56,000 square meters and consisting of five major parts, was opened at Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A visitor experiences motion-sensing VR game at the on-site experience area for the 7th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2024. The 7th Digital China Summit will take place in Fuzhou from May 24 to 25. The preview of its on-site experience area, covering an area of 56,000 square meters and consisting of five major parts, was opened at Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A robot practices Taichi at the on-site experience area for the 7th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2024. The 7th Digital China Summit will take place in Fuzhou from May 24 to 25. The preview of its on-site experience area, covering an area of 56,000 square meters and consisting of five major parts, was opened at Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Visitors watch the demonstration of a bionic robot at the on-site experience area for the 7th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2024. The 7th Digital China Summit will take place in Fuzhou from May 24 to 25. The preview of its on-site experience area, covering an area of 56,000 square meters and consisting of five major parts, was opened at Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

