We Are China

China's Fujian accelerates development of mariculture

Xinhua) 08:28, May 22, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2020 shows a mariculture zone near Qida Village of Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Situated by the East China Sea, Fujian Province boasts a sea area of 136,000 square km, a rugged coastline and numerous bays and islands, making it an optimal place for developing mariculture.

Over the years, Fujian has concentrated on increasing high-quality marine fishery food supplies, and accelerating the upgrading of mariculture while protecting the marine ecological environment. In 2023, Fujian's mariculture output was nearly 5.8 million tonnes, ranking second in the country.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a mariculture zone in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows farmers harvesting kelp at the marine areas near Shajiang Village of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Workers process kelp products at a factory in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows a mariculture zone in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A livestreamer promotes kelp products via livestreaming in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Liu Jiafu (R), a specialist in large yellow croaker hatchery techniques, works at a laboratory in Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows a mariculture zone in Guanwu Village of Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Workers process grilled eels at a factory in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows a mariculture zone in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2024 shows a mariculture zone in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Fishermen check the sea cucumbers at a mariculture zone in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2023 shows a mariculture zone in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A fisherman selects large yellow croakers at a mariculture zone in Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)