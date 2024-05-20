China's Fujian accelerates development of clean energy
This photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows an offshore wind farm operated by the China Three Gorges Corporation in Xinghua Bay, southeast China's Fujian Province. In recent years, Fujian has accelerated the development of clean energy, including wind and nuclear power, to promote the green and low-carbon development of the society. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows a wind farm off the coast of Pingtan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. In recent years, Fujian has accelerated the development of clean energy, including wind and nuclear power, to promote the green and low-carbon development of the society. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows a wind farm off the coast of Pingtan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. In recent years, Fujian has accelerated the development of clean energy, including wind and nuclear power, to promote the green and low-carbon development of the society. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows a wind farm off the coast of Pingtan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. In recent years, Fujian has accelerated the development of clean energy, including wind and nuclear power, to promote the green and low-carbon development of the society. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows a wind farm off the coast of Pingtan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. In recent years, Fujian has accelerated the development of clean energy, including wind and nuclear power, to promote the green and low-carbon development of the society. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows an offshore wind farm operated by the China Three Gorges Corporation in Xinghua Bay, southeast China's Fujian Province. In recent years, Fujian has accelerated the development of clean energy, including wind and nuclear power, to promote the green and low-carbon development of the society. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
