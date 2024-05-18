China to conduct follow-up testing of aircraft carrier Fujian: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:02, May 18, 2024

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China will conduct follow-up tests of its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, according to established plans, a spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defense said Friday.

Fujian's recently concluded maiden sea trials achieved expected results, Zhang Xiaogang, the ministry spokesperson, said at a press conference.

The sea trials, part of the regular shipbuilding procedure, were not aimed at any targets, regions or countries, Zhang said.

Reiterating that China adheres to the path of peaceful development and pursues a defensive national defense policy, Zhang added that the country's independent aircraft carrier research and construction efforts are necessary to safeguard China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

