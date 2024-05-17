Cross-Strait Fair for Economy and Trade kicks off in east China

Xinhua) 11:03, May 17, 2024

FUZHOU, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The 26th Cross-Strait Fair for Economy and Trade opened on Thursday in Fuzhou, the capital of east China's Fujian Province, seeking to deepen cooperation and exchange across the Taiwan Strait.

The mainland's economy has continued to rebound, showing great innovation vitality and bright prospects. It is fully capable of providing strengthened impetus for the promotion of cross-Strait economic cooperation, and of opening broader space for development, said Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

More than 50 business groups and 1,000 people from all walks of life in Taiwan will attend various activities during the four-day fair, which is well-known as a comprehensive, cross-Strait economic and trade exchange gathering after 30 years of development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)