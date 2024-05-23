Forests developed for economic purpose in SE China

Xinhua) 08:57, May 23, 2024

A worker hoes the field in a planting demonstration base where Chinese medicinal herbs are planted in Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Fujian Province is covered by a total area of more than 121 million mu (about 8.1 million hectares) of forest that accounts for 65.12 percent of its land surface.

In 2023, about 2 million hectares of forests were developed for economic purpose, generating an output worthing more than 80 billion yuan (about 11.05 billion U.S. dollars).

Local residents work at an ecological farm where herbs for Chinese medicine are planted in Gutian County of Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows an ecological farm where materials for Chinese herbal medicine are planted in Gutian County of Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Staff members pack bamboo food products at a company in Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Farmer Huang Chuanrong (L) and a worker check the growth of the sarcandra glabra at a forest farm in Houyang Village of Qibu Town, Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a tea farm in Xiping Town of Anxi County, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A local resident checks the growth of Lingzhi mushrooms at an ecological farm in Gutian County of Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

The bamboo forest is seen at Mangdangshan natural reserve in Yanping District of Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Staff members process bamboo food products at a company in Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A local resident works at an ecological farm where herbs for Chinese medicine are planted in Gutian County of Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Chinese herbal medicine solanum lyratum is seen at an ecological farm in Gutian County of Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a tea farm in Xiping Town of Anxi County, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

