Traditional Hanfu fashion week attracts cross-Strait youth
Models present traditional Hanfu costumes at the 7th Strait Hanfu Cultural Festival and 2024 Hanfu Fashion Week in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, June 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)
The 7th Hanfu festival was held in Fuzhou, attracting many Hanfu lovers across the Strait.
Photos
