Crafting a dragon boat

By Zou Yun (People's Daily App) 14:51, June 11, 2024

A Chinese artisan depicts the training scenes of Xiamen's dragon boat race by crafting a paper dragon boat through intricate techniques, including folding, cutting, carving, and gluing. The dragon boat is adorned with vibrant decorations imbued with beautiful symbolism.

(Video source: Shijie App-Hongpeiya)

