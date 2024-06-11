HK Dragon Boat team prepares for international race

Ecns.cn) 13:14, June 11, 2024

This photo released on June 10, 2024, shows Royal X dragon boat team members paddle hard during a training session for the 2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races at Deep Water Bay in Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

The 2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will be held at the Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade on June 15 to 16. This year's event is expected to feature more than 4,000 participants from over 170 teams.

Royal X dragon boat team members warm up together before getting onboard at Deep Water Bay in Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

Royal X dragon boat team members take a number of dragon boats for racing training. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

A dragon design is seen on the oar of one of the Royal X dragon boat team members during their training session at Deep Water Bay in Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)