Dragon boat races held across China to mark Duanwu Festival
People watch a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Monday this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Contestants participate in a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Contestants participate in a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Contestants participate in a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Contestants participate in a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Contestants participate in a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A drone photo shows a dragon boat race held on Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)
People watch a dragon boat race held in Gounan Village in Jinping District of Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Yao Jun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a dragon boat race in the Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Peng Biao/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a dragon boat race held in Boao Township of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)
Photos
