Dragon boat races held across China to mark Duanwu Festival

Xinhua) 08:30, June 11, 2024

People watch a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Monday this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Contestants participate in a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2024. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Monday this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo shows a dragon boat race held on Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 10, 2024. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Monday this year. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

People watch a dragon boat race held in Gounan Village in Jinping District of Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 10, 2024. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Monday this year. (Photo by Yao Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a dragon boat race in the Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, June 10, 2024. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Monday this year. (Photo by Peng Biao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a dragon boat race held in Boao Township of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2024. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Monday this year. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

