Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival by making zongzi
Today marks the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, when we celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival.
The Dragon Boat Festival, one of the four traditional Chinese festivals, was the first to be inscribed on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
For food enthusiasts, consuming zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, is a priority. Preferences for zongzi flavors vary significantly between the northern and southern regions of China: Northern zongzi are typically sweet, while southern ones are usually savory.
On this day, Chinese people eat zongzi to commemorate Qu Yuan, a patriotic poet and minister of the State of Chu during the Warring States period (475-221 B.C.). After being falsely accused of treason and banished due to his well-intended advice to the king, he drowned himself in the Miluo River. In their search for Qu Yuan's body, the people of the State of Chu threw rice in bamboo tubes into the water, aiming to protect his remains from being eaten by fish. This act led to the origin of zongzi in China.
With a history spanning over 2,000 years, the Dragon Boat Festival today is infused with delightful folk customs and traditions. Beyond making zongzi, communities across the country engage in various activities, including dragon boat racing, hanging calamus plants above doors and windows, and adorning spaces with colorful rope decorations.
Today marks the Dragon Boat Festival. Let's enjoy zongzi together. Wish you safety and health on this Dragon Boat Festival.
