Colorful folk activities energize tourism across China

People's Daily Online) 13:51, April 22, 2024

Several provincial-level regions across China, including Guangxi, Fujian, Hainan, and Guangdong, recently held a kaleidoscope of folk activities to celebrate the annual Sanyuesan Festival with great fervor, and energized the development of local tourism.

The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated by various ethnic groups in China on the third day of the third lunar month.

People pose for a group photo during a celebration of the Sanyuesan Festival in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

In Xiaocang She ethnic township, Lianjiang county, Fuzhou, capital of Fujian, a Sanyuesan cultural festival featuring folk songs, bamboo pole dances, and a dance drama of the She ethnic group captivated visitors from nearby Fuzhou and elsewhere.

Taiwan compatriots invited to the festival joined local residents in singing and dancing, and enjoyed an immersive experience of the She people's customs and culture. Many of them said that they felt the warmth and enthusiasm of the She people.

Focusing on the cultural characteristics of various ethnic groups, multiple places launched a series of intangible cultural heritage experience activities to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival.

In Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, Hainan, a group of Italian tourists experienced the unique charm of the intangible cultural heritage items of the Li people, such as Li brocade weaving and Li rattan weaving.

In Sanya city, Hainan, girls of the Li and Miao ethnic groups competed in a Li brocade and Miao embroidery weaving competition, which allowed visitors to closely appreciate the vibrant Li and Miao costumes from various perspectives, including their materials, forms, decorations, colors, and patterns.

In Qingxiu Mountain scenic area, Nanning, capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a Sanyuesan cultural tourism brand event gave visitors the opportunity to appreciate intangible cultural heritage items, savor local delicacies, make embroidered balls, and learn to play drums of the Zhuang ethnic group.

These rich and colorful activities attracted domestic and international visitors. According to an official from the culture and tourism department of Guangxi, thanks to the launch of the region's ethnic cultural tourism promotion activities, Guilin city recently welcomed its first inbound tourist group from Warsaw, Poland, while Vietnamese tourists came to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival in Chongzuo city.

This year, various places across China combined ancient cultural traditions with trendy elements, which injected new vitality into the traditional Sanyuesan Festival. For example, Laibin city in Guangxi held activities like a Chinese-style electronic music party, a fireworks show and a light show to attract young tourists.

Industry insiders said since this year's Spring Festival, the popularity of folk activities, including the Sanyuesan Festival, has boosted tourism and attracted more young people to understand and embrace traditional folk cultures.

Traditional folk activities sparkled with new vitality thanks to their integration with cultural tourism, and became a new driving force to showcase excellent Chinese traditional culture and promote regional cultural and tourism development.

