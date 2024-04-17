People celebrate water-splashing festival in Menglian, SW China's Yunnan

Local people and tourists celebrate the water-splashing festival in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Tens of thousands of local people and tourists celebrated the water-splashing festival in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province on April 13.

Included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list, the water-splashing festival is one of the most important festivals observed by ethnic groups, including the Dai and the De'ang people.

People splashed water on one another at a square in the county seat on the day, wishing happiness and good auspiciousness. The square was turned into a sea of happiness.

